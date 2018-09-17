Petawawa man missing in Barron River

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a 37-year-old Petawawa man who disappeared while swimming west of his hometown Sunday.

OPP were called to the Barron River near Black Bay around 1 p.m.

The missing man was boating with two other men when he jumped into the water and didn't resurface, police said.

His two companions searched for him, but were unsuccessful.

OPP boats and helicopters also failed to locate the man, police said.

Police divers joined the search Monday.