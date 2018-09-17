Skip to Main Content
Petawawa man missing in Barron River
Petawawa man missing in Barron River

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a 37-year-old Petawawa man who disappeared while swimming west of his hometown Sunday.

Man was boating with friends Sunday when he disappeared under water

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP said the force's helicopter was called to help look for a missing boater on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (Ontario Provincial Police)

OPP were called to the Barron River near Black Bay around 1 p.m. 

The missing man was boating with two other men when he jumped into the water and didn't resurface, police said.

His two companions searched for him, but were unsuccessful.

OPP boats and helicopters also failed to locate the man, police said.

Police divers joined the search Monday.

