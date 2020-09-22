Barricaded person in Barrhaven may have firearm, say Ottawa police

A barricaded person in Barrhaven may have a firearm, according to Ottawa police, who are advising nearby residents to shelter in place.

Police are on scene Monday evening at the 1 to 100 block of Hathaway Drive. Residents near Hathaway Drive, Karendale, Woodson, Oldfield and Maralisa streets and Cresthaven Drive are asked to shelter where they are, preferably in their basement, until further notice.

Roads closures are also in place.