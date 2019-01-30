Complain, complain, complain about Barrhaven transportation, councillor urges

If the 90,000 residents of growing Barrhaven want transportation to improve, they have to be more vocal to pressure the City of Ottawa, according to their city councillor.

Coun. Jan Harder is encouraging residents to share their frustrations with the city ahead of its transportation plan review, which has to be done every five years.

She made her plea at a public meeting at the Cedarhill Golf and Country Club Tuesday night, attended by about 80 people. Residents were encouraged to participate in planning studies, environmental assessments and consultations.

Harder wants light rail transit to come to the area sooner than later, but said the community needs to air specific concerns to help get short-term solutions such as more turning lanes.

However, that may cost more in the form of development charges for new builds or a local improvement charge, she said.

"Some people may say 'Well no, I pay enough in taxes.' You know what? If we if we continue down that path, we'll forever wait our turn, and our time has come," Harder said.

"We are at a point where there has to be change. And so I'm after investing in the things that can make the greatest difference, fastest."

Barrhaven residents sounded off at the meeting on their frustrations from long commutes and congested roads to packed buses to safety concerns about uncleared sidewalks.

Caitlind Anderson, 26

(Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"I had to go to work last week in the snowstorms and one day it took me almost two-and-a-half hours to get there."

Josh Barber, 64

(Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"It's it's not easy to get downtown from Barrhaven … there just isn't enough transit to handle the capacity."

Chi Siu, 39

(Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"Where we have a big snow fall, and it's been days before we get it plowed, and it's hard to push a stroller through the snow," said the father of three. "It's kind of unsafe to be walking on the roads."

Andrea Steenbakkers, Barrhaven BIA executive director

(Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"We also have issues with access to major arterials. So one thing that we're definitely looking at tonight is a Barnsdale [Road] interchange for [Highway] 416.... So that is something that we would love to work with a provincial government on and get that moving."