34 years after shooting, partners honoured with street naming

Thirty-four years after they were shot while responding to a botched robbery, two Ottawa police officers are being honoured with streets named after them.

Robin Easey Avenue and Ralph Erfle Way intersect in the soon-to-be-built section of Quinn's Pointe in Barrhaven.

Easey and Erfle were young constables with the pre-amalgamation Nepean police force when they got the call to Bayshore Shopping Centre just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 1, 1984.

On Sept. 1, 1984, officers Ralph Erfle and Robin Easey were severely wounded in a gun battle with bank robbers at Bayshore Shopping Centre. They're now being honoured with intersecting streets named after them in Barrhaven. 1:24

"We responded to a suspicious persons call, which is very routine in policing," said Erfle, now 61. The call would turn out to be anything but routine.

When the officers pulled up to the scene, they were unaware of several armed men waiting there with plans to rob a Brink's truck delivering $1 million to the Toronto Dominion Bank.

Suddenly, Easey and Erfle were in a hail of bullets.

Twenty-seven shots were fired that morning in just 45 seconds.

Ralph Erfle, left, and Robin Easy, right, were young officers with the City of Nepean police force when they were shot at Bayshore Shopping Centre in 1984. (CBC archives)

'He came to finish me off'

Easey never had a chance to draw his weapon. A bullet struck him in the back of the neck and he went down. Erfle returned fire, killing shooter Mario Rouleau.

Erfle took a bullet to the jaw and retreated to his cruiser to call for backup — a difficult task with his mandible shattered in more than 20 places.

Another shooter, wearing a wig and fake mustache, closed in on him.

"He came over to finish me off and he pointed the gun at my head and I pleaded for my life," Erfle recalled.

Erfle pulled his legs in to protect himself as the man fired. Two shots shattered his left femur before the gun jammed.

Several suspects fled the mall. After a city-wide search and checkpoints at the Quebec border, the remaining four suspects were captured.

Robin Easey was partially paralyzed by the shooting. (CBC)

Long road to recovery

At first, doctors didn't believe Easey would survive. His wife, Glennis Easey, remembers a conversation with a surgeon who told her it was time to think about organ donation.

"And I thought, great, what does Robin need?" she recalled. At the time, she didn't understand her husband was the intended donor, not the recipient.

Easey defied the odds and survived, but the shooting left him partially paralyzed, brain injured and legally blind. Today he uses a wheelchair and his speech is slurred. He never returned to active policing.

Erfle's recovery was more complete. He returned to active duty soon after the shooting, and three years later went on to win a fitness contest called Toughest Cop in North America. He later became a superintendent with the Ottawa Police Service, retiring five years ago.

"I was fortunate never to suffer any PTSD or after-effects," Erfle said.

Three years after the shooting, Ralph Erfle went on to win a Toughest Cop in North America fitness contest. (CBC)

Returning to the scene

One thing he did have difficulty with was returning to the scene of the shooting. He eventually did go back, accompanied by Glennis Easey.

"It was a bit of an eerie feeling," he recalled.

"It took me a while," Glennis Easey said. "I remember sending friends to buy things at the Bay for me because I couldn't go there. I was terrified I would walk on the spot where Robin was shot."

Both officers later received medals of bravery for their role in the events of that day.

Robin Easey was severely injured by gunfire when he and fellow police officer Ralph Erfle responded to an incident at Bayshore Shopping Centre in 1984. Easey's wife Glennis Easey was among those who attended an event to announce the re-naming of streets in honour of the retired officers' sacrifice. 0:36

Now, another honour.

The idea for the commemorative street naming came from former Nepean police chief Wayne Phillips.

Glennis Easey said she and her husband were pleased and honoured by the ceremony, which they attended alongside family and friends.

"It's amazing to me that the community hasn't forgotten," she said. "Robin just turned 65. He just retired. He was so proud to be a cop, and held on to the end. He was very proud to wear that uniform."