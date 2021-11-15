1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Barrhaven
Ottawa police say a woman in her 60s was killed and a man in his 60s seriously injured in Ottawa's southwestern Barrhaven community Sunday night.
Ottawa police say they have a suspect in custody
Ottawa police say a woman was killed and a man seriously injured in Ottawa's southwestern Barrhaven community Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Sherway Drive, south of the Walter Baker Sports Centre, around 9:30 p.m., said police in a news release.
Police said a 64-year-old woman is dead and a 66-year-old man was injured. A man was arrested at the scene around 1:45 a.m. None of their names have been released.
After finding the victims, police said the search for the suspect included evacuating nearby homes.