Water flowing at Barrhaven splash pad after lengthy delay

Some Barrhaven residents are relieved to see a newly-built splash pad up and running after weeks of delays due to city setbacks and the Hydro Ottawa strike.

The redeveloped Cobble Hill Park, located near the intersection of Strandherd and Kennevale drives in west Barrhaven, opened to the public in November 2022.

The park is packed with amenities, including a playground, tennis courts and basketball courts — but its splash pad wasn't functional until Friday.

Carolyn Clark lives with her two kids about a five-minute walk from the park. They've watched the playground come together since last summer, with a close eye trained on the splash pad.

"We were really happy to see it on, and all the kids are getting to enjoy it," she said.

Carolyn Clark's two kids Mason and Jackson spent over an hour splashing around Saturday morning. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

While they were waiting for the Cobble Hill splash pad to open, Clark took her kids to the pad at Hibiscus Park about one kilometre down the road.

Now having tried them both, her 12-year-old son Mason said he's picked a winner.

"I think I like this one better," he said.

Hydro Ottawa delays

Coun. David Hill said a "deep maintenance issue" was recognized at the splash pad over the winter, and it required substantive repairs before it could operate.

"The contractors are working with Hydro Ottawa. There's a strike right now, and so it's just delaying the process," Hill said.

The repairs were completed mid-June, but the developer of the subdivision put in a connection request just two days before the strike started on June 26. In an email, the city said the work was forecasted to be complete by mid-summer.

Now, nearing the end of July, it's finally up and running. Hydro Ottawa confirmed in an email that the splash pad was reconnected on Thursday and was working the next day.

For some parents, the delay was frustrating.

Catherine Enticknap said her three young kids had been hoping to make use of the splash pad since school ended in June.

She called the city three times since the late spring. Each time, she said she didn't get a straight answer as to why the splash pad hadn't been turned on.

"First, the contractors didn't do a good job. It's for safety reasons. The second one was Ottawa Hydro. There was a problem with them fixing it. And then the third one was the contractors."

Frantzy Enticknap says he's been waiting weeks to cool off at the splash pad after playing basketball. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

With one heatwave already this summer , Enticknap said she couldn't wait any longer.

"I had to buy a pool for my backyard because it started getting too hot," Enticknap said "And I didn't want the kids to overheat."

Enticknap's 12-year-old son Frantzy is happy to now have two nearby options to cool off this summer. Another bonus, he added, is that his younger sibling will also benefit.

"My sister doesn't have to complain anymore," he said.