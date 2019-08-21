Barrhaven location makes cut in 2nd pot shop draw

Barrhaven could be getting its first pot shop, the only Ottawa location to make the list in the province's second round of lottery selections, revealed Wednesday.

The shop's proposed location is listed as 4335 Strandherd Dr., across from the neighbourhood's Costco. The shop, one of 42 additional locations across the province, would be the first cannabis retail store in the city's suburbs.

An Orléans location also made the province's wait list.

That shop, proposed for 470 Charlemagne Blvd., will only become a reality if a store higher up on the list is found to be ineligible for a licence or store authorization, or is disqualified under other lottery rules.

Six other companies — in what the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) considers the province's east region — made the list. Three stores were chosen in Innisfil and one each in Peterborough, Collingwood and Barrie.

The AGCO selected the companies Tuesday afternoon through a lottery draw. During this round of applications, companies were required to prove they had actual retail space and the funding needed to open a new store.

The selected companies have until Aug. 28 to apply for a licence and pay the required fees.