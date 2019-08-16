Smelly water still drinkable, city says

Compounds released by plants and algae are to blame for the strange smell and taste of tap water in Barrhaven, but the City of Ottawa says there's nothing to be worried about.

"The [city] has recently received calls from a few residents who noticed a specific taste in their tap water," water quality engineer Ian Douglas said in an emailed statement issued this week.

It's due to seasonal changes in the Ottawa River — the city's main drinking water supply, Douglas said.

The taste/odour is caused by "trace levels of natural substances released by aquatic plants and algae," an event that happens every two or three years, lasts a few weeks, and is being made worse than normal due to this summer's high temperatures.

Earthy, grassy odour

The result is an earthy, grassy smell and taste, especially with water that's warmed up, but residents shouldn't be concerned, the statement reads.

"While this affects the taste of the water, it is important to note that it does not represent a health concern and that the water remains safe to drink," Douglas said.

"While Ottawa's water purification process greatly reduces these compounds, it does not eliminate them entirely."

The last time this happened was August and September in 2015.

Residents who remain concerned should keep a jug of fresh, cold tap water in the fridge, or use water filters with activated carbon to remove the taste/odour, Douglas said.