Ottawa suburbs to get 3 new schools, province says
Barrhaven to get 2 new schools, Orléans 1 new school
Two Ottawa suburbs are slated to get three new schools, the province announced on Wednesday.
Barrhaven South will see the construction of a new French public elementary school and an English Catholic school, Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced alongside Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod during a virtual news conference.
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario will receive $12 million to build the 475-student French public school, and the Ottawa Catholic School Board is receiving $12.4 million to build a 507-student school.
Lecce also announced Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est will get $10.5 million to build a 412-student French Catholic elementary school in Orléans.
On Tuesday, the province announced the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will received $42.3 million for a new 1,516-student high school in Riverside South and the Ottawa Catholic District School Board will receive $12.4 million for a new 507-student elementary school in Stittsville.
All the new schools include on-site child-care spaces.
The funding announcements are part of a $550 million spending plan to build 20 new schools in the province and make upgrades to eight other schools.
No opening dates have yet been announced for the new schools.
With files from CBC's Trevor Pritchard
