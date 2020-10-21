Ottawa suburbs to get 3 new schools, province says

Two Ottawa suburbs are slated to get three new schools, the province announced on Wednesday.

Barrhaven South will see the construction of a new French public elementary school and an English Catholic school, Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced alongside Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod during a virtual news conference.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario will receive $12 million to build the 475-student French public school, and the Ottawa Catholic School Board is receiving $12.4 million to build a 507-student school.

Lecce also announced Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est will get $10.5 million to build a 412-student French Catholic elementary school in Orléans.

On Tuesday, the province announced the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will received $42.3 million for a new 1,516-student high school in Riverside South and the Ottawa Catholic District School Board will receive $12.4 million for a new 507-student elementary school in Stittsville.

All the new schools include on-site child-care spaces.

The funding announcements are part of a $550 million spending plan to build 20 new schools in the province and make upgrades to eight other schools.

No opening dates have yet been announced for the new schools.