Teen dead in 'misadventure' near Barrhaven construction site

Ottawa police say a 17-year-old boy is dead and a 19-year-old man will be charged after what they're calling a "misadventure" Monday night outside a Barrhaven construction site.

It happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Freshwater Way, north of Cambrian Road, paramedics said.

Paramedics said the victim suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol was involved in the incident.

The police collisions unit is investigating.