Barrhaven councillor worries underpass will never get built

The Ottawa city councillor for Barrhaven is worried a proposed underpass at a railway crossing in her ward will never be built because the projected cost is too high.

City staff submitted a report to members of the transportation committee on Aug. 23 outlining the design of an underpass for pedestrians and cyclists at a railway crossing at Jockvale Road.



According to the report, the grade-separated pathway will cost an estimated $6.5 million.

However, there is no funding for the project in the city's Transportation Master Plan, which currently sets the vision for Ottawa's future growth to 2031.



"The thing that bothers me about the report is that they've gone to the most expensive model in order to accommodate a future underpass," Coun. Jan Harder said. "I'd like to have a cheaper version."

Keeping pedestrians, cyclists safe

A city study in 2017 concluded overpasses or underpasses were needed in Barrhaven at five rail crossings, including the site of a fatal crash between a double-decker city bus and a Via Rail passenger train in 2013.



"Touch wood, we have not had a terrible situation [at the Jockvale crossing]," Harder said. "But I think that, when it comes to safety, you never can be smart enough about it."

Barrhaven resident Brody Burns said the idea of separating cyclists and pedestrians from cars and trains is a good one.

"I don't like being beside cars when I'm biking because it just doesn't make me feel safe," he said. "Having an underpass would be a lot safer."

Courtney Nicolas agrees, and said while building an underpass might inconvenience residents for a short time, the community would benefit greatly in the long run.

"It would be a disruption, construction-wise, but after that I'm sure people would be happy with it."

The transportation committee is scheduled to discuss the matter on Sept. 4.