Former city whistleblower speaks out about Barrhaven subdivision

Developer Caivan Communities received approval from Ottawa's planning committee Thursday for a new subdivision in south-end Barrhaven, but only after councillors scrutinized the possible ramifications of building on what used to be a flood plain — and hearing strong concerns from a former whistleblower.

Caivan intends to build 942 new houses on 66.6 hectares east of Borrisokane Road and north of the Jock River. The company plans to build those 701 detached homes and 241 townhomes off-site at its new manufacturing facility nearby.

For its Barrhaven Conservancy development, Caivan applied to the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) in 2019 for a permit to "cut" land in some areas to create volume for water, and "fill" other areas and take them out of the flood plain so houses could be built.

At 407,000 cubic metres, it was the largest volume of fill the conservation authority had ever been asked to consider and "not a common" request, said the RVCA's director of science and planning, Glen McDonald.

In a rare appearance at committee, he sought to answer councillors' many questions about the history of the Jock River flood plain, and address concerns that have been raised at city hall over recent years.

McDonald assured the planning committee that the conservation authority and engineers had done their due diligence.

"Our executive committee would never have approved the application if they didn't have a high degree of confidence that the tests under the Conservation Authorities Act had been met," said McDonald.

City employee appears as private citizen

In what Coun. Carol Anne Meehan called a "brave" move, city engineer Ted Cooper also gave a detailed presentation to committee as a private citizen to lay out his ongoing concerns about the whole process.

Cooper had previously raised concerns about the flood models for developments in Kanata near the Carp River and was proven right in 2008, only to be terminated by the city in 2013. He successfully fought and regained his job.

Planning committee approved Caivan's Conservancy East subdivision in Barrhaven, seen here in a map submitted with the developer's planning application. (J.F. Sabourin and Associates/Caivan)

When it comes to Barrhaven's Jock River, Cooper is now concerned the Caivan development doesn't lay out the typical ponds to manage storm water and hold runoff, especially in spring.

Cooper suggested councillors not approve the rezoning until the RVCA finishes a sub-watershed study it has drafted.

"What the fill permit has done is rewarded the developer in [Barrhaven ward] with an unprecedented flood plain development opportunity, while placing residents and their properties in [Gloucester-South Nepean ward] at unknown risk," said Cooper, referring to homeowners downstream in the Heart's Desire neighbourhood.

Last summer that neighbourhood had expressed concern about the flood plain changes for the development, and said they hadn't been told about it.

Flood plain mapping not city's role

Caivan's CEO declared no development would take place in a flood plain, because the land is no longer considered such.

Frank Cairo said 42 experts had looked at the file, and said he was disappointed it felt that the fill permit of a few years ago was being "re-litigated" Thursday.

"To allege that we haven't considered erosion, to allege that we haven't considered storm water management, to allege that we don't have a sub-watershed study, those are all complete, factually incorrect statements," said Cairo after Cooper's presentation.

Coun. Scott Moffatt co-chairs planning committee but also chairs RVCA's board. After the meeting, he explained the municipality has no role in mapping flood plains or adjusting their contours.

"And while it does keep on coming with this application, council can only decide files based on the flood plain mapping that has been determined by the RVCA, and that's what we've done here."

The rezoning for the subdivision needs full council approval on April 27.

Meanwhile, Caivan has also filed an application to the city's planning department for 1,000 more homes for a future phase of the Conservancy development, on 67 hectares to the west side of Borrisokane Road closer to Highway 416.