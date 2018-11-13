7 charged with luring victims to steal phones

Two men and five boys from Ottawa have been charged with robbery after a number of people had their cellphones stolen when they met with prospective buyers who responded to online classified ads.

Ottawa police said the suspects were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday.

They're accused of arranging meetings in west Ottawa with people advertising cell phones for sale. When the sellers handed over the phones so the potential buyers could "examine" them, the suspects ran away, police said.

The accused range in age from 16 to 21. They're facing charges including robbery and conspiracy to commit an offence.

One of four 17-year-old boys arrested has also been charged with assault.

Several police departments encourage people buying or selling items online to arrange to meet at a police station with the idea it will deter thieves.