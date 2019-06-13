Barrhaven carjacking suspect arrested

A male suspect was arrested Thursday morning after an alleged carjacking in Barrhaven, Ottawa police said.

The incident happened at 5:33 a.m. at the OC Transpo park-and-ride on Fallowfield Road.

The suspect allegedly told the victim he had a gun. The car was recovered and the suspect is now in custody.

There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Police said more information will be released once charges are laid.