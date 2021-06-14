Bear holed up in Barrhaven backyard

A bear has settled into the backyard of a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police.

Police say the bear appears to be injured. Photos of the animal show it has climbed into a tree along Royal Field Crescent.

A bear has settled into a resident’s backyard in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barrhaven?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barrhaven</a>. Earl Mulligan is closed between Woodroffe/Woodgate to keep the area safe and limit disturbance to the bear. The bear appears to be injured and we are awaiting input and expertise from <a href="https://twitter.com/ONresources?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONresources</a> for further direction. <a href="https://t.co/CC7m7yRAIb">pic.twitter.com/CC7m7yRAIb</a> —@OttawaPolice

Officers have closed Earl Mulligan Drive between Woodroffe Avenue and Woodgate Way while they deal with the bear.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is on scene to provide assistance, according to police.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is on scene to help handle the bear. ( Francis Ferland/CBC)