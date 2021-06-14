Skip to Main Content
Bear holed up in Barrhaven backyard

According to Ottawa police, a bear has settled into the backyard of a Barrhaven home.

Animal appears to be injured, Ottawa police say

The bear, which appears to be injured, climbed into a tree in a backyard along Royal Field Crescent, Ottawa police said Monday. (Ottawa Police Service )

Police say the bear appears to be injured. Photos of the animal show it has climbed into a tree along Royal Field Crescent. 

 

Officers have closed Earl Mulligan Drive between Woodroffe Avenue and Woodgate Way while they deal with the bear.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is on scene to provide assistance, according to police.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is on scene to help handle the bear. ( Francis Ferland/CBC)
A neighbour took this photo showing the animal in a tree. (Mike Lemay)
