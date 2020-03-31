Skip to Main Content
2 found dead after Barrhaven row house fire
2 people were found dead and another taken to hospital after a row house fire on Barnstone Drive in Barrhaven early Tuesday morning.

Another woman hospitalized by fire near south Ottawa's Vimy Memorial Bridge

Ottawa Fire Services got several 911 calls about smoke and flames at the row house on Barnstone Drive, near the Vimy Memorial Bridge in south Ottawa. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

2 people were found dead and another taken to hospital after a row house fire on Barnstone Drive in south Ottawa's Barrhaven community early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called at 2:10 a.m. to the building near the Vimy Memorial Bridge.

The fire spread from the unit where it started and firefighters had to call for backup, they said in a news release.

The bodies of two unidentified people were later taken from the home.

Damage to the roof can be seen as the sun came up. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)

The cause of their deaths and the fire have not been released.

Another 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.

With files from Hillary Johnstone

