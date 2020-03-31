2 found dead after Barrhaven row house fire

2 people were found dead and another taken to hospital after a row house fire on Barnstone Drive in south Ottawa's Barrhaven community early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called at 2:10 a.m. to the building near the Vimy Memorial Bridge.

The fire spread from the unit where it started and firefighters had to call for backup, they said in a news release.

The bodies of two unidentified people were later taken from the home.

Damage to the roof can be seen as the sun came up. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC)

The cause of their deaths and the fire have not been released.

Another 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.