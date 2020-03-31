2 found dead after Barrhaven row house fire
2 people were found dead and another taken to hospital after a row house fire on Barnstone Drive in Barrhaven early Tuesday morning.
Another woman hospitalized by fire near south Ottawa's Vimy Memorial Bridge
2 people were found dead and another taken to hospital after a row house fire on Barnstone Drive in south Ottawa's Barrhaven community early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called at 2:10 a.m. to the building near the Vimy Memorial Bridge.
The fire spread from the unit where it started and firefighters had to call for backup, they said in a news release.
The bodies of two unidentified people were later taken from the home.
The cause of their deaths and the fire have not been released.
Another 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.
With files from Hillary Johnstone