Two cows, one teen injured in fire in rural Ottawa

Two cows and one teen sustained minor injuries when a piece of farm equipment caught fire in Navan, south of Orlé​ans on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters received a call reporting a fire inside a barn at 2708 Magladry Rd. just after 4 p.m., according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

When fire crews arrived they discovered a piece of equipment described as a "cart" was on fire. Firefighters helped the owner remove it from the 60-metre-long barn to prevent the fire from spreading.

The barn contained roughly 200 animals, Ottawa Fire Services said.

The two cows sustained minor burns and the teenager was transferred to hospital with non-critical injuries. Ottawa Fire Services is investigating the cause.