Dozens of cows dead in rural Ottawa barn fire

Dozens of cattle have died in a fire that was "raging" into Thursday evening at an agricultural building near the rural Ottawa village of Kars, says Ottawa Fire Services.

Firefighters responded to the call on First Line Road near Century Road East just outside of Manotick at about 7:30 p.m., Thursday. They saw black smoke from the roof of a barn and the building engulfed in flames, Ottawa Fire spokesperson Carson Tharris told CBC News.

"There are several agricultural buildings with livestock in the surrounding areas so the focus is on trying to contain the fire so it doesn't spread to other buildings," said Tharris.

Firefighters are using large amounts of water and have set up an aerial tower to battle what Tharris called a "massive fire."

"The fire is still raging and firefighters will likely be there for most of the night," he said, just before 9 p.m.

In a news release at 9:30 p.m., Ottawa Fire said the fire has been controlled from spreading to other structures and a fire investigator is on scene to look for the cause of the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The news release clarified that more than 80 cattle perished in the fire, less than the hundred they had estimated earlier.