Barack Obama coming to Ottawa May 31

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is visiting the Canadian Tire Centre next month for a question-and-answer session.
Former U.S. president Barack Obama is visiting the nation's capital next month for a question-and-answer session.
The event, hosted by the progressive think-tank Canada 2020, will be at the Canadian Tire Centre on May 31.
Canada 2020 chairman Tom Pitfield said Obama is a "generation-defining political leader" and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.
Tickets for the event start at $75, the think-tank said, and are on sale Friday.
Since Obama's presidency ended in January 2017, he's become a big name on the paid speaking circuit and appeared at similar events in Vancouver, Calgary and Winnipeg in March.
In 2016, as president, he addressed Canada's Parliament and received a standing ovation and cheers in the House of Commons.
