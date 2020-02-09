Skip to Main Content
Thieves enter through bank's roof, rob ATM
Thieves enter through bank's roof, rob ATM

After entering through the roof, thieves in Gatineau escaped with the contents of an ATM early Sunday morning, according to police. 

Gatineau police are investigating the robbery. (Radio-Canada/SB)

After entering through the roof, thieves in Gatineau escaped with the contents of an ATM early Sunday morning. 

According to Gatineau police, the robbers drilled a hole in the roof and ceiling of the RBC Royal Bank located at 203 d'Aylmer Rd.  

The tools set off the bank's alarms at 2:25 a.m.

The police said the thieves, who haven't been identified, escaped with the ATM's cash and are still at large.  

The break-in is being investigated.

With files from Radio-Canada

