Attempted murder charge laid in shooting near Billings Bridge

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a November 2018 shooting near the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.

At about 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, a 44-year-old man was shot near the mall and was taken to hospital by a friend. The victim had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

More than four months later, Ottawa police executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Gillespie Crescent, near Uplands and Riverside drives, and seized a handgun and ammunition, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Hussein Najdi was arrested and faces the following charges:

Attempted murder.

Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence.

Two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm.

Three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life.

Reckless discharge of a firearm.

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration.

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a license and registration.

He appeared in court Thursday morning.