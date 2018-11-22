Skip to Main Content
Attempted murder charge laid in shooting near Billings Bridge
A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a November 2018 shooting near the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.

44-year-old man suffered serious injuries in November 2018 shooting

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting near Billings Bridge Shopping Centre on Nov. 21, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

At about 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, a 44-year-old man was shot near the mall and was taken to hospital by a friend. The victim had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

More than four months later, Ottawa police executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Gillespie Crescent, near Uplands and Riverside drives, and seized a handgun and ammunition, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Hussein Najdi was arrested and faces the following charges:

  • Attempted murder.
  • Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence.
  • Two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm.
  • Pointing a firearm.
  • Three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.
  • Carrying a concealed weapon.
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
  • Possession of a firearm obtained by crime.
  • Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life.
  • Reckless discharge of a firearm.
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration.
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a license and registration.

He appeared in court Thursday morning.

