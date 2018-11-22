Attempted murder charge laid in shooting near Billings Bridge
A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a November 2018 shooting near the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre.
44-year-old man suffered serious injuries in November 2018 shooting
At about 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, a 44-year-old man was shot near the mall and was taken to hospital by a friend. The victim had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
More than four months later, Ottawa police executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Gillespie Crescent, near Uplands and Riverside drives, and seized a handgun and ammunition, police said in a news release issued Thursday.
Hussein Najdi was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Attempted murder.
- Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence.
- Two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm.
- Pointing a firearm.
- Three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.
- Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime.
- Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life.
- Reckless discharge of a firearm.
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration.
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a license and registration.
He appeared in court Thursday morning.