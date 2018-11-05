Boy, 15, charged in bank robbery

Ottawa police have charged a 15-year-old boy with robbing a bank in south Ottawa last month.

Police said a lone male suspect in a hoodie slipped a note demanding cash to a teller at a bank near the intersection of Bank Street and Hunt Club Road on the afternoon of Oct. 9.

Police issued surveillance photos of the suspect Oct. 19, describing him as being between 18 and 20 years old.

The 15-year-old was charged with robbery Friday. He's due to appear in court Tuesday.

Police are not looking for other suspects.