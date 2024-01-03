Content
Ottawa

Pedestrian dies after collision on Bank Street

Ottawa police say a pedestrian that was struck and injured by a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon on Bank Street south of Heron Road has died.

Police called to scene south of Heron Road before 5 p.m.

A close-up of an Ottawa Police Service badge
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses or other people with information to contact them after a fatal crash on Bank Street near Heron Road Tuesday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

In a news release, police said officers were called to the scene south of the core around 4:55 p.m.

"The elderly pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to critical injuries," they said.

Police didn't announce charges or a suspect. They said investigators didn't want the victim's gender and specific age released.

They are asking for witnesses or people with information to contact the fatal collision investigators.

Bank Street was closed between Collins and Portland avenues. It was open again by 10 p.m.

