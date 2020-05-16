New Glebe plan calls for 4-storey cap along stretch of Bank Street

Ottawa's planning committee has approved new guidelines that will cap building heights along a section of Bank Street in the Glebe in an attempt to preserve the central neighbourhood's character.

The plan approved Thursday will cap future development between First and Holmwood avenues, a distance of about 550 metres, at four storeys.

A seven-storey apartment building by Minto at Bank and Fifth Avenue, and an eight-storey retirement home between Fifth and Holmwood, are already near completion.

Buildings of up to six storeys will be allowed elsewhere on the strip, while nine storeys will be permitted south of Holmwood across Bank Street from Lansdowne Park. Towers of up to 22 storeys will be permitted at the north end of the Glebe on Isabella Street beside Highway 417.

Future buildings that front onto Bank Street should have facades and windows that match existing architecture, the plan suggests. At a few corners, properties would be "notched" to allow for trees and places to sit.

The plan also calls for the city-owned parking lot at the corner of Bank and Chamberlain Avenue near the Queensway to be developed for affordable housing.

Carolyn Mackenzie of the Glebe Community Association said the plan has the unanimous support of the association's board, and she hopes it will lead to fewer conflicts over development proposals.

"It's going to maintain the charm, the uniqueness that exists there now while adding density," added Coun. Shawn Menard.

The Glebe's new local plan for Bank Street rises to city council on Dec. 8, and will form part of the new official plan that has gone to Ontario's municipal affairs minister for approval.