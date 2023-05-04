Bank Street break-ins worry local grocer

One Bank Street business owner is sounding the alarm about what he says is rising crime in the area after a pair of recent break-ins.

Jacques Amsellem has co-owned Herb & Spice, a food and wellness store a few blocks south of Somerset Street, for the last 18 years.

He said he loves the downtown strip and the crowd it brings into his "hippie and hipster" store, but the last few weeks have him rethinking the neighbourhood's culture.

"We got broken into twice in 10 days," Amsellem told CBC Thursday.

The first break-in on April 8 was a shock, he said, and the second on April 18 was equally if not more painful. From broken windows to stolen computers and other items, Amsellem said he's lost about $10,000.

"Things have changed so much, and for sure it doesn't help that downtown is more empty. You know, it gives space for something else to happen," he said.

For Amsellem, that means crime.

During the first break-in, the front door of the Herb & Spice was damaged but repaired. Ten days later, the panel of glass next to it was broken in and still needs to be repaired. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Amsellem said he's seen more erratic-behaving people coming into his store.

Last week, one person came into his shop, took honey off the shelf and started pouring it into their mouth, he said. He now keeps the $90 honey in the back and customers have to ask for it.

Amsellem said he's also had to call police a number of times to address situations that couldn't be handled themselves.

"I think those people need to be more taken care of, and not just a one-time deal," he said.

"Like, really follow up [with them] because we've had situations where we called the police and they had to take people away … but two days after, they're back."

People struggling

Herb & Spice isn't alone, Amsellem said, noting that after speaking to other businesses on Bank Street he'd heard of five other recent break-ins.

That lines up with what Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster has been hearing around Bank and Elgin streets.

"There has been an increase in crime and erratic behaviour by individuals who might be experiencing homelessness and it has been a tough slog for some of those businesses," she said.

Troster noted that Ottawa is facing a housing emergency, with more than two thousand people experiencing homelessness.

Food insecurity is also a major issue, she added, with food bank usage through the roof.

"There's just a high level of desperation right now among folks who are struggling," Troster said. "Business owners and community members are really starting to notice it."

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster, seen at city hall last month, said food insecurity and the city's homelessness crisis are factors contributing to the string of break-ins. (Maxim Saavedra-Ducharme/CBC)

Not an overnight fix

CBC reached out to other businesses on Bank Street that Herb & Spice said were dealing with break-ins, but they didn't respond by deadline.

When asked if there had been more calls in recent weeks to the area near Bank and Somerset, Ottawa police said they did not have that information readily available.

Troster said her ward's concerns are being heard and some potential solutions are already in place — like a community liaison officer whose role is to address security matters.

Deeper-rooted issues like homelessness and food insecurity will take greater resources, funding, and time, she said.

"I want to see us bolster those services so that we can prevent crimes before they happen — especially the crimes of desperation."