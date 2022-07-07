Banff Avenue shooting now a homicide after victim, 24, dies

The man who was shot in broad daylight in the Banff-Ledbury neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon has died in hospital, and the homicide unit is now investigating alongside the guns and gangs unit.

People in the Ottawa Community Housing neighbourhood told CBC they heard several shots ring out. Multiple calls to 911 were made at about 12:40 p.m.

Police and paramedics showed up at the scene along Banff Avenue, not far from Ledbury Avenue — just steps away from the Banff Avenue Community House that offers year-round programming for children and other essential services.

Charles Pereira, who lives in a nearby apartment building, said he was just getting off the phone when he heard the gunfire. He went to the scene and watched police cruisers pull up.

"I noticed there was a gentleman laying on the sidewalk ... bleeding, and [first responders] were trying to ... resuscitate him," he said.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was then rushed to Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma centre in critical condition.

Police confirmed Thursday that he died.

No arrests were made and no information about any possible suspects has been released.

The homicide unit is asking any witnesses to get in touch with investigators by calling 613-236-1222, ext. 5421. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Another shooting 1 day later

Almost exactly 24 hours later, another man was shot and critically injured in another Ottawa Community Housing neighbourhood on Ritchie Street in the Britannia area.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the trauma centre with abdominal injuries, paramedics said.

Police said Thursday that he remains in hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no information about any possible suspects has been released. The guns and gangs unit is investigating.

The two incidents are unrelated, police said.