OPP seek help after guns, bows and tools stolen in break-ins

OPP in Bancroft are hoping the public can help them identify suspects in a string of break-ins, including two incidents were multiple firearms were stolen.

There have been four break-ins around the community in the past few weeks, OPP said.

On August 10, someone broke into a garage on Vanluven Lane in Bancroft and took a host of firearms and tools. They included several rifles, shotguns and compound bows, as well as several power tools.

Police responded to another break-in the following day on St. Ola Road in Limerick where hunting cameras, more rifles, fishing poles and an outboard motor were taken.

Earlier someone broke into a seasonal residence on Millionaires Walk in Hastings Highlands between July 29 and August 7 and stole a set of keys. And sometime late in the evening of August 7 someone broke into an apartment on Woodview Lane in Bancroft and stole cigarettes and medication.

Anyone who has any information on any of these thefts is being asked to call the OPP detachment in Bancroft at 1-888-310-1122