1 dead in crash near Bancroft, Ont.

One person died in a collision near Bancroft on Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

It happened on Highway 118 near Dyno Road, about 250 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, just after 2 p.m.

Two vehicles crashed and one of the drivers was pronounced dead, OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.

The driver was not identified.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, OPP said.