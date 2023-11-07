1 dead in crash near Bancroft, Ont.
One person died in a collision near Bancroft on Monday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.
It happened on Highway 118 near Dyno Road, about 250 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, just after 2 p.m.
Two vehicles crashed and one of the drivers was pronounced dead, OPP said in a media release issued Tuesday.
The driver was not identified.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, OPP said.