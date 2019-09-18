1 person killed in crash east of Bancroft, Ont.

A fatal crash between a transport truck and a smaller vehicle Wednesday morning has closed the main road connecting Bancroft, Ont., and Denbigh, Ont.

OPP said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 28 near the intersection with Belton and Bruce roads.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information immediately available about other injuries.

Highway 28 is closed in both directions between Detlor and Fort Stewart roads.