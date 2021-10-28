Make your own baked Brie topped with mushrooms

Call it the little mushroom farm that grew and grew.

Carleton Mushroom Farms has been in business since 1984, but the operation really began to take off when brothers Mike and Fernando Medeiros took over daily operation of the farm from their parents 16 years ago.

That's when the siblings began to transform their small family farm into the leading producer of mushrooms in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The key, according to Mike, who has just been named one of the country's Top 50 most influential people in agriculture, was looking to places such as Holland and their modern growing techniques.

You can find their mushrooms in stores and restaurants anywhere from Manitoba to Newfoundland, but the bulk of their business is still close to home.

The bestselling mushrooms in Quebec, he told CBC Radio's All In A Day, are the ubiquitous white "button" mushroom, but Ontario consumers are more partial to Portobello and cremini.

You can use whichever mushroom you like in the recipe Medeiros shared below.

Baked Mushroom Topped Brie

Prep Time: 7 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes | Chilling Time: 30 minutes | Serves: 12

Ingredients:

½ lb fresh sliced Mushrooms (white or cremini)

½ cup coarsely chopped onions

¼ cup finely chopped walnuts

1 large clove garlic, sliced

½ tsp each dried thyme, rosemary and pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 (200g) wheel cold Brie cheese

2 tbsp finely minced fresh parsley or chives (optional)

Directions: