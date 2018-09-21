Bail hearing set for accused police officer

Ottawa police Const. Eric Post will seek bail next week after being charged with 21 offences including sexual assault, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

The alleged offences involve four complainants, but his own police force believes there may be more.

Post, 47, made a brief court appearance via video Friday.

Until his arrest Wednesday, Post had been working as a patrol officer in the city's downtown. He's currently being held in a segregated cell in the maximum security unit of the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, presumably for his own protection from other inmates.

Officers who've worked with him tell CBC Post has been on the force for at least 15 years.

Bail hearing next Friday

Post said very little during his three-minute appearance. He gave his name and thanked the judge after his lawyer scheduled a bail hearing for next Friday.

Post is being represented by Edelson-Friedman, the law firm regularly hired to defend Ottawa police officers in high-profile trials.

Edelson-Friedman is also representing Const. Daniel Montsion in his manslaughter trial.

Most of the evidence in the Post case is covered by a publication ban, but CBC can report that some of the 21 charges he's facing are related to alleged violent acts against women.

Suspended in June

In addition to sexual assault, intimidation and pointing a firearm, Post is accused of forcible confinement, forcible entry, uttering threats, assault, harassment by repeated communication, possession of dangerous weapons and improper storage of those weapons.

Post was suspended June 13 and an internal investigation into his alleged misconduct was launched that same day.

Ottawa Police notified Ontario's Special Investigations Unit of the sexual assault allegations against Post on Aug. 20, but the SIU is not investigating. In an emailed statement, an SIU spokesperson wrote: "Given the circumstances at play, the SIU Director exercised his discretion and decided to leave the investigation in the hands of the police service."

Post was arrested and charged Sep. 19. Ottawa Police would not say if the charges against Post stem from incidents that occurred while he was on duty.