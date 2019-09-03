Bahamians in Ottawa closely watching Hurrican Dorian's devastation

Members of Ottawa's Bahamian community are keeping a close eye on the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which the island nation's prime minister is calling a national crisis.

The storm was at Category 5, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, when it barrelled to shore on Sunday afternoon, causing massive flooding with record winds tearing off roofs, overturning cars and downing power lines.

At least seven deaths have been confirmed by the country's prime minister, although that number is expected to rise.

"There's still people who are out there … who are hoping to be rescued," said Bahamas High Commissioner to Canada Alvin Smith on Tuesday.

"All Bahamians here in Canada are concerned."

This aerial photo provided by Medic Corps, shows the destruction brought by Hurricane Dorian on Man-o-War cay, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept.3, 2019. (Medic Corps via AP)

The northwestern islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco were the hardest hit, with about 45 per cent of homes believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed, according to a Red Cross spokesperson.



Smith said while it's too early to evaluate the full scope of the hurricane's devastation, people in Canada have been quick to offer help.



"We've received a number of calls from Bahamians who just want to … feel like they're part of something," he said.

"They want to contribute."

'It's a bit overwhelming'





"It's a bit overwhelming, I think, for us as members of the diaspora to witness and see the level of destruction that's taking place back home," he said.



Kori St. Cyr says Bahamians are resilient and will rebuild after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian. (Supplied) Federal senior advisor Kori St. Cyr said watching the storm unfold from afar has been "surreal."

"It's a bit overwhelming, I think, for us as members of the diaspora to witness and see the level of destruction that's taking place back home," he said.

St. Cyr, who is originally from Nassau, said his mother is safe in the capital but he has still not heard from some of his family members in Grand Bahama.



"There is a significant level of destruction that's taking place on those islands," he said.

But the fact that people are already organizing to help send much-needed resources back home has given St. Cyr hope.

"Our people are some of the most hospitable people that you can find and some of the most resilient people as well," he said.



High Commissioner Smith agrees.

"We are strong, we are resilient, [and] we will bounce back even stronger."