Volunteers seeking Ottawa police background checks now have to pay up
As of today, it'll cost $10 — and that doubles at the start of 2020
Starting today, volunteers seeking background checks from Ottawa police will have to open their wallets.
Either volunteers or their organizations will have to fork over $10 for the checks, with that fee doubling to $20 on Jan. 1, 2020.
The city's police board decided in June to eliminate free background checks, which had doubled since 2013 to roughly 90,000 last year — partly because of an increase in checks for drivers working in the ride-hailing industry.
The board was also told by city staff that Ottawa was one of the only municipalities that didn't charge for the service.
Before today, Ottawa-Gatineau volunteers paid nothing for background checks, as long as they had an official letter from their organization.
Another change comes into effect at the start of next year: Ottawa police will no longer be performing checks for Gatineau residents.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.