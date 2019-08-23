Starting today, volunteers seeking background checks from Ottawa police will have to open their wallets.

Either volunteers or their organizations will have to fork over $10 for the checks, with that fee doubling to $20 on Jan. 1, 2020.

The city's police board decided in June to eliminate free background checks, which had doubled since 2013 to roughly 90,000 last year — partly because of an increase in checks for drivers working in the ride-hailing industry.

The board was also told by city staff that Ottawa was one of the only municipalities that didn't charge for the service.

Before today, Ottawa-Gatineau volunteers paid nothing for background checks, as long as they had an official letter from their organization.

Another change comes into effect at the start of next year: Ottawa police will no longer be performing checks for Gatineau residents.