Back-to-school snacks to pad your lunch box

Kids are heading back to school and with it comes a timeless question: "What's for lunch?"

If you're looking for some good meals to pack in your kids' lunch box, CBC has you covered for lunch and more.

Jen Ward, an independent cooking consultant, hosts workshop for both parents and kids where she provides recipes for easy-to-make and easy-to-pack meals.

"I think the biggest key is planning," Ward told CBC's All In A Day.

"For my kids, having them be part of the plan helps a lot, because they get to choose what they like, they get to put their lunches together."

Ward shared three recipes that can be used for a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner. Recipes from pamperedchef.ca.

No-bake granola Bars These granola bars let you get creative with your ingredients. (pamperedchef.ca)

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of old fashioned oats.

1/4 cup agave nectar or honey.

1 tbsp. brown sugar.

1 tbsp. oil or melted butter.

1 cup total add-ins: chopped nuts, dried fruit, chocolate morsels, crushed pretzels, crushed cereal, and/or sweetened flaked coconut.

Instructions:

Heat 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium heat. Toast oats (and nuts if using) for about 4 to 6 minutes or until they are browned and fragrant. Remove oats and nuts from skillet and add them to a mixing bowl with the rest of your add-ins. Microwave the brown sugar, honey and oil (or butter) in a small, microwave-safe bowl for one minute on high, or until bubbling. Pour honey mixture over oat mixture and mix well. Use large scoop to transfer into a snack bar maker, press down with serving spatula. Chill tray in freezer for 10 minutes or in refrigerator until set.

English muffin breakfast sandwich An English muffin breakfast sandwich is easy to make, and can be eaten on the go. (pamperedchef.ca)

Ingredients:

2 eggs.

1 slice of peameal bacon.

1 English muffin.

1 slice of American or cheddar cheese.

Instructions:

Crack eggs into breakfast sandwich maker. Add bacon to deep insert and microwave for 1 minute. Add muffin into shallow inserts and microwave for 30 more seconds. Remove from microwave and assemble with cheese.

Ravioli spinach lasagna squares These ravioli spinach lasagna squares can be frozen and reheated for later. (Jen Ward)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated, part-skim mozzarella cheese.

1/4 cup grated fresh parmesan cheese.

1 package (300 g) of frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained.

2 garlic cloves.

1 3/4 cups marinara sauce.

24 small squares (350 g) of frozen cheese ravioli.

Instructions: