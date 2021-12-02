Baby identified as victim of house fire near Westport

A baby girl died in a house fire near Westport, Ont., earlier this week, police have confirmed.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Ontario Provincial Police's Leeds detachment and firefighters from the Rideau Lakes Township Fire Department responded to the fire on 9th Concession Road.

One body was located in the home after the flames were extinguished.

Following a post-mortem on Thursday, police identified the victim as one-year-old Samara Holmes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).