The sister of an eastern Ontario man who was fatally shot at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in 2017 says she hopes to learn more about her brother's final minutes during a coroner's inquest beginning this week.

Babak Saidi, 43, died at the OPP detachment in Morrisburg, Ont., on Dec. 23, 2017, after arriving for his mandatory weekly check-in — a condition of a 2014 conviction.

A scuffle ensued, during which an officer fired several shots, killing Saidi.

After investigating the incident, the province's police watchdog concluded there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer who shot Saidi.

Saidi's older sister, Elly, said he had schizophrenia and she hopes recommendations coming out of the inquest can help save future lives.

"Perhaps it will help somebody else dealing with mental health illness," she said.

Babak Saidi struggled with schizophrenia, according to his sister. (Submitted by Elly Saidi)

'It's been a long time'

About a dozen inquest witnesses, including the constable who fatally shot Saidi, are scheduled to testify over four days, according to a schedule shared by lawyer Christine Johnson, who is representing Saidi's family alongside Paul Champ.

The inquest is also expected to hear from experts on threat and behaviour analysis and use of force training, as well as a friend of the Saidi family who witnessed the altercation.

Inquests are not criminal trials and are instead meant to establish the circumstances surrounding a person's death. A civilian jury may also make recommendations on how similar deaths may be prevented in the future.

Elly Saidi, who is also set to testify, said she's both nervous about the process and relieved it's finally happening.

"It's been a long time that this has been hovering over our head," she said.

Elly Saidi said her family has struggled to understand how things could have gone so 'drastically' wrong. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Elly Saidi has previously viewed video of her brother's encounter with police, but said she was still left with questions.

"It's two minutes, but the whole fighting is less than even 29 seconds. What went wrong? What happened there? My brother had a mental health illness. He was known to them."

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released its findings into the incident over three years ago.

According to the SIU, when Saidi entered the detachment, he was informed he was under arrest for new criminal charges. Saidi told officers he was going outside to tell his father he was being arrested, but police grabbed him, believing he was trying to flee.

A struggle broke out between Saidi and two police officers, with the melee spilling out in front of the detachment.

An ambulance could be seen after the shooting at the OPP detachment in Morrisburg, Ont. (Angelina Ouimet)

According to the SIU, Saidi grabbed hold of a Taser. Fearing that Saidi would overpower him, an officer unholstered his firearm, and when Saidi continued to come toward him, the officer shot Saidi five times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elly Saidi said she hopes the inquest results in more officer training on deescalation and dealing with people struggling with mental illness.

Status of internal review unclear

A spokesperson for the OPP said the force could not comment as the inquest begins.

When the SIU cleared the officer who shot Saidi, the OPP said it would conduct its own investigation to review the conduct of the officers involved.

The OPP spokesperson said Tuesday they also could not comment on that internal review because of the inquest.

The inquest starts Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Kanata.