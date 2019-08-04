'Thank you is not enough': Tornado victim rejoices after volunteers help rebuild home

A Gatineau, Que., woman who lost her home during last year's devastating tornado strikes says she's grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who've rallied to help her rebuild.

Last week, Linda Giraldeau slept inside her home on her 130-hectare farm in the city's Aylmer sector — the first time she'd done so since six tornadoes touched down in the Ottawa-Gatineau region in September 2018.

"It's good to be home, even though I'm sleeping on a mattress on the floor," Giraldeau said, despite the fact her home still has no installation installed — or even a front door.

"I don't really care! It's home."

Piles of brick, wood and scrap metal still lay across Linda Giraldeau's lawn, almost one year after her property was hit by a tornado. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

'A battlefield'

The Sept. 21 tornadoes caused major damage, tearing roofs off homes, toppling power poles, uprooting trees and sending people to local hospitals.

That evening, Giraldeau had stopped to buy lottery tickets, which delayed her by a few minutes from her regular schedule — and meant she wasn't there when her home of 36 years was hit.

Giraldeau described the aftermath as a "battlefield."

Her house was the most significantly damaged in her neighbourhood. Rain was pouring in where there once was a roof. There were uprooted and broken trees all over the property.

The work continues inside Linda Giraldeau's tornado-damaged home. She expects it will be completed by the end of 2019. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

The family room and dining room were completely gone, as were two fireplaces. Seven of her barns were damaged or destroyed, leaving only two remaining.

Despite the extent of the damage, Giraldeau said rebuilding was the only option.

"It's my home! Why would I let it go for a little stupid tornado?"

Most of Giraldeau's belongings had been stored in one of her damaged barns. She said she still hasn't taken full stock of everything she may have lost.

She also wasn't insured — and never fathomed a tornado would have ripped through the area. Insurance for the rebuilt home, however, is in the works.

Linda Giraldeau's daughter Julie-Anne Blondin and Mathew Morin help clean piles of bricks that will be used as part of the rebuilding process. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

'Very proud of my mom'

After the tornado strike, both Giraldeau's neighbours and an army of volunteers — from places like Dunrobin, Stittsville, Carp and Carleton Place — flocked to help.

They've since been donating their time and labour, as well as furniture, clothes, doors, windows, lights, and food.

Julie-Anne Blondin, Giraldeau's youngest daughter, was frightened for her mother when she heard the tornado had levelled her childhood home.

Since then, Blondin has been by her mother's side, helping her rebuild brick by brick.

A lot of people I know her age would have been, like, OK, I'm done. - Julie-Anne Blondin, Giraldeau's daughter

"I'm actually very proud of my mom because a lot of people I know her age would have been, like, OK, I'm done," Blondin said.

"But not my mom. This is her house, this is her heritage for her kids, her grandkids. She's not the type to just lay down and admit defeat, and she's going to push until she can't push no more."

Linda Giraldeau says she hopes to build a new deck where her living room once stood. (Olivia Chandler/CBC )

'No words'

Blondin said she's incredibly thankful for the countless volunteers and the many donations her mother has received.

"There's no words that can express how grateful we are for all the help and support she's getting," she said.

Giraldeau said she initially didn't know many of the people who helped her out, but now, they're all friends.

"Thank you is not enough of a word for all the friendship that I got, for everything they gave me," Giraldeau said.

The reconstruction of the house is expected to continue until the end of the year.