'Thank you is not enough': Tornado victim rejoices after volunteers help rebuild home
Linda Giraldeau's Aylmer farmhouse was devastated by 2018 tornado strike
A Gatineau, Que., woman who lost her home during last year's devastating tornado strikes says she's grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who've rallied to help her rebuild.
Last week, Linda Giraldeau slept inside her home on her 130-hectare farm in the city's Aylmer sector — the first time she'd done so since six tornadoes touched down in the Ottawa-Gatineau region in September 2018.
"It's good to be home, even though I'm sleeping on a mattress on the floor," Giraldeau said, despite the fact her home still has no installation installed — or even a front door.
"I don't really care! It's home."
'A battlefield'
The Sept. 21 tornadoes caused major damage, tearing roofs off homes, toppling power poles, uprooting trees and sending people to local hospitals.
That evening, Giraldeau had stopped to buy lottery tickets, which delayed her by a few minutes from her regular schedule — and meant she wasn't there when her home of 36 years was hit.
Giraldeau described the aftermath as a "battlefield."
Her house was the most significantly damaged in her neighbourhood. Rain was pouring in where there once was a roof. There were uprooted and broken trees all over the property.
The family room and dining room were completely gone, as were two fireplaces. Seven of her barns were damaged or destroyed, leaving only two remaining.
Despite the extent of the damage, Giraldeau said rebuilding was the only option.
"It's my home! Why would I let it go for a little stupid tornado?"
Most of Giraldeau's belongings had been stored in one of her damaged barns. She said she still hasn't taken full stock of everything she may have lost.
She also wasn't insured — and never fathomed a tornado would have ripped through the area. Insurance for the rebuilt home, however, is in the works.
'Very proud of my mom'
After the tornado strike, both Giraldeau's neighbours and an army of volunteers — from places like Dunrobin, Stittsville, Carp and Carleton Place — flocked to help.
They've since been donating their time and labour, as well as furniture, clothes, doors, windows, lights, and food.
Julie-Anne Blondin, Giraldeau's youngest daughter, was frightened for her mother when she heard the tornado had levelled her childhood home.
Since then, Blondin has been by her mother's side, helping her rebuild brick by brick.
A lot of people I know her age would have been, like, OK, I'm done.- Julie-Anne Blondin, Giraldeau's daughter
"I'm actually very proud of my mom because a lot of people I know her age would have been, like, OK, I'm done," Blondin said.
"But not my mom. This is her house, this is her heritage for her kids, her grandkids. She's not the type to just lay down and admit defeat, and she's going to push until she can't push no more."
'No words'
Blondin said she's incredibly thankful for the countless volunteers and the many donations her mother has received.
"There's no words that can express how grateful we are for all the help and support she's getting," she said.
Giraldeau said she initially didn't know many of the people who helped her out, but now, they're all friends.
"Thank you is not enough of a word for all the friendship that I got, for everything they gave me," Giraldeau said.
The reconstruction of the house is expected to continue until the end of the year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.