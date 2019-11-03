City project encourages Old Aylmer residents to plant more trees

Aylmer residents are being given discounts to buy trees and plant them on their properties, part of a project by the City of Gatineau to reforest neighbourhoods, replace trees destroyed during storms and fight climate change.

This past summer, a team of experts from the local watershed walked the streets of Old Aylmer, mapping out which properties could handle more trees and which tree types are best suited to the local soil.

That map was presented during at public meeting in Aylmer this weekend, and it's now hoped residents will plant 1,500 saplings next year.

"[The map] is very specific," said Aylmer Coun. Audrey Bureau.

"[For] every property, it says how many trees you could plant, and what kind of tree you should plant," she said.

Will preserve heritage, fight 'heat islands'

The municipally-funded project will make trees available to residents to purchase at a reduced price, Bureau said, of between eight and twenty dollars each.

"It's very sad to see huge swaths of forest come down and housing go up so quickly," said Aylmer resident Corinne De Reland.

"I think it's great. Anything we can do to mitigate that is good."

If the project is successful, Bureau said city officials hope to extend the project to other neighbourhoods in Gatineau.

Biologist Pascal Samson, who was part of the team that mapped out Old Aylmer, said he hopes that will happen — especially along the Ottawa River's waterfront.

More trees are needed there, he said, to prevent erosion.

"It's important to preserve urban biodiversity to fight against heat islands, preserve the heritage beauty of Old Aylmer, and make the forest more resilient to meteorological phenomena," said Samson in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

The trees are expected to be species that are native to the Aylmer area and grew in western Quebec before Europeans colonized North America.