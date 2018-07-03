Skip to Main Content
Animals killed, SPCA destroyed in Gatineau, Que., fire
About a dozen dogs were rescued, while an unknown number of animals were killed

A fire destroyed the SPCA of Western Quebec in Gatineau's Aylmer neighbourhood overnight, and an unknown number of animals were killed. (CBC)

An overnight fire in Gatineau, Que., destroyed an SPCA and killed an unknown number of animals, officials say.

Several passersby called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. Monday when they saw flames coming from the two-storey SPCA of Western Quebec building at 659 rue Auguste Mondoux in the Aylmer neighbourhood.

When firefighters arrived they found flames engulfing the roof, which later collapsed, Geatineau's fire department said.

About a dozen dogs were rescued and an unknown number of animals were killed.

Damage is estimated at about $580,000.

Fire officials are investigating.

Firefighters and residents tend to the dozen dogs that were rescued from the fire overnight. (CBC)
