2 dead after morning fire in west end of Gatineau

Gatineau police say two people found in a burning home in Aylmer Wednesday morning were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say neighbours first called 911 around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday from the south end of rue Parker. Emergency crews then found a large fire when they arrived.

Neighbours were forced from their homes and offered shelter in a bus as firefighters battled the smoke and flames.

The victims have not been identified. Police are leading the investigation, according to Gatineau firefighters.