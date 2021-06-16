Skip to Main Content
2 dead after morning fire in west end of Gatineau

Gatineau police say two people found in a burning home in Aylmer Wednesday morning were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Neighbours called 911 just before 5 a.m. Wednesday reporting fire on rue Parker

Gatineau police investigating fatal fire in Aylmer

Two people were pronounced dead after a house fire in Gatineau early Wednesday morning. Neighbours say they awoke to see the house already engulfed in flames. 1:00

Police say neighbours first called 911 around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday from the south end of rue Parker. Emergency crews then found a large fire when they arrived.

Neighbours were forced from their homes and offered shelter in a bus as firefighters battled the smoke and flames.

The victims have not been identified. Police are leading the investigation, according to Gatineau firefighters.

Neighbours began calling 911 around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday about a fire on rue Parker in Aylmer. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)
