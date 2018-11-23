Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys home in Aylmer
New

Fire destroys home in Aylmer

Fire destroyed a home in Aylmer Friday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the sky over Gatineau's west end while firefighters battled the flames.

Home on chemin Garden caught fire around 8:45 a.m.

CBC News ·
Fire crews hose down a house on chemin Garden in west Gatineau on Nov. 23, 2018. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

Fire destroyed a home in Aylmer Friday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the sky over Gatineau's west end while firefighters battled the flames.

The fire broke out in the large, two-storey home on chemin Garden around 8:45.

Smoke from the fire seen from the Ontario side of the Ottawa River. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Photos from the scene show major damage to the home's roof and top floor.

It's not known whether anyone was home when the fire broke out. There were no details about how the fire started or how much damage it caused. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|