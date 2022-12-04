The City of Gatineau has issued a preventative boil-water advisory for parts of the Aylmer sector after a mechanical malfunction at the drinking water plant caused the water system to depressurize.

The advisory affects around 35,000 users in the area south of boulevard des Allumetières, west of rue Atholl-Doune, east of rue de la Lobo and north of the Ottawa River.

The city says affected residents must boil water for one minute before drinking it until the advisory is lifted.

After it's lifted, residents must open all cold water taps and let the water run for one minute or until it is cold. They should also throw out any ice made with tap water during the advisory.

The city issued the advisory Sunday morning and says it is in effect until further notice.