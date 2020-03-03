Gatineau youth baseball team scraps Astros name, colours over cheating scandal

The Aylmer Astros are no more.

The youth baseball team in Gatineau, Que., is changing its name and colours inspired by the Houston Astros, the Major League Baseball team tainted by a cheating scandal.

The Astros were caught using cameras to decode what opposing pitchers would throw during the 2017 season, when they won the championship, and in 2018.

An MLB investigation found the Astros watched opposing teams' catchers when they signalled their pitches using a camera that's supposed to be used for reviewing close plays, then would bang on a trash can in the dugout to let their batters know what kind of pitch was coming.

The Astros head coach and general manager were fired in January by the Astros organization, which was levied a $5 million fine by the league.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets also fired managers who were on the Astros at the time.

Daniel Caron, president of the Association de Baseball Amateur d'Aylmer, said it did not want its players aged 10 to 17 to be taunted by their opponents because of their uniforms.

"We also have codes of conduct … that specifies in a lot of places the integrity of the game, fair play. So that's what motivated the decision," Caron said in French.

A baseball diamond in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que. The Aylmer Astros youth baseball team is changing its name after its professional namesake was caught in a cheating scandal. (Radio Canada Archives)

The orange and blue of the Astros will be replaced by branding inspired by the Seattle Mariners.

The league would be the first to eliminate reference to the Astros in the province, according to Baseball Quebec.

In the U.S., leagues in a handful of states including Pennsylvania and California have also changed team names.