Problem with train's axle forces closure of Confederation Line

Ottawa's Confederation Line has been shut down after an out-of-service train's axle became dislodged from the rail on the weekend.

The train was leaving Tunney's Pasture station and heading to the maintenance facility when the operator experienced an "abnormal and rough ride," OC Transpo head John Manconi said in a memo to city council.

"The train was immediately stopped and inspected outside of Tunney's Pasture Station. Upon investigation the vehicle was found to have one [axle] out of 10 off the rail," Manconi wrote.

No passengers were on board at the time.

Rideau Transit Maintenance is now investigating, Manconi said, and light rail service has been halted out of an "abundance of caution" until the problem's cause is identified.

R1 replacement buses are running along the line instead.