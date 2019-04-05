Family mourns Axel Karuranga after fatal Orléans fire

The family of Axel Karuranga has confirmed the 20-year-old was the person killed in a fire at their Orléans home Wednesday morning.

He lived in a townhouse in the 2000 block of Boake Street near Innes Road and Portobello Boulevard with his mother, two older brothers and older sister.

On the morning of the fire, Axel Karuranga's older sister Pamela Karuranga got out of bed at the sound of the alarm.

She said she rushed to the kitchen downstairs before realizing it was coming from the third floor, where Axel Karuranga had his bedroom.

"My first instinct was [that] I need to get everybody out," she said.

She called 911 and tried to reach her brothers, but Axel Karuranga didn't answer. She tried to get to him but couldn't through the black smoke.

Pamela Karuranga woke up to a fire alarm and suffered smoke inhalation when she tried to rescue her brother Axel during a house fire in Orléans. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Her brother Michael Karuranga, 24, tried to shield his face from the smoke using a t-shirt to get to Axel Karuranga.

"The black smoke is getting in your eyes and you can't even see. So I'm just there thinking 'How much farther can I try going before I die trying to get there?'" Michael Karuranga said.

Firefighters managed to get Axel Karuranga from the building.

They said he was in cardiac arrest and, after efforts from both firefighters and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 2011 Boake Street. One male occupant was rescued by firefighters and is being treated by <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> . Fire is now under control. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/GB8zcySyv9">pic.twitter.com/GB8zcySyv9</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

"It crushes all your hope because you think they're bringing him down, they're performing CPR. You think there's still hope, there's something they can do," Michael Karuranga said.

"I had seen him and I didn't see any burn marks so I'm thinking it's maybe just his breathing that's the problem."

Michael Karuranga said he had hoped his brother Axel would survive when firefighters brught him out of their home. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

He called his sister, who was in an ambulance on the way to the Ottawa Hospital's General campus to receive treatment for smoke exposure.

"It felt so surreal, like I couldn't believe. I just woke up, I was snoozing my alarm and then this awful thing happened and next thing I know my brother's dead," she said.

The eldest brother Gaél Karuranga was at work at the time of the fire. He said it has been difficult for the family to process.

"I just felt disappointed. I felt that we failed him and we should've been there for him. That's no way to think in situations like this, but, in terms of what was going through my head at the time, I felt like I let him down," he said.

'Still my baby'

Axel Karuranga was on the autism spectrum and non-verbal, according to his family. The siblings were helping care for him as their "number one priority," according to Gaél Karuranga.

Pamela Karuranga, who was seven when he was born, remembers changing his diapers when he was a baby.

They continued to share a bond into adulthood; going on outings to trampoline parks, watching movies and doing the dishes while dancing to music.

This framed photo collage of Axel Karuranga is among the mementos that survived the house fire. Other photos of Axel as a boy were damaged. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"Even though he'd grown to tower over me, he was still my baby," she said.

The siblings remember him as happy, energetic and generous, eagerly greeting them when they got home from work.

"This awful thing happened to our house, but the fact that we're going to go back without my brother is the worst thing," Pamela Karuranga said.

"I don't know what to do and I don't know the best way to mourn my brother and what he would appreciate, because it still feels like a bad dream."

The family has relocated to a hotel because they can't move back into their damaged home.

Pamela Karuranga said her mother, despite her own tragedy, is still focused on being hospitable to relatives and friends who drop in to offer support.

A friend has set up an online fundraising page that's raised thousands of dollars and people have been sending prayers and supportive messages. The siblings each said they were grateful for the outpouring of support.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.