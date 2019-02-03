Video

Award-winning industrial designer Karim Rashid

Acclaimed award-winning industrial designer Karim Rashid's exhibition is on display at the Ottawa Art Gallery until February 10th. It's called Cultural Shaping, the first large-scale presentation of his work in Canada to date. He's designed everything from cell phone covers to garbage cans....to chairs, footwear and restaurant interiors. Time magazine has described him as the "most famous industrial designer in all the Americas". Rashid also has a local connection. He graduated from Carleton University's industrial design program. Watch Adrian Harewood's interview with Karim Rashid on the program Our Ottawa.

