Lisa MacLeod won't attend autism rally due to 'credible threats'

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod says she will not attend a rally about changes to autism funding at Queen's Park Thursday because she has received "credible threats" against her.

"The tone of the debate has caused me some concern with my own personal security, so we're going to make sure that I'm in the House [Thursday], but also focusing on International Women's Day," she told reporters.

"We've had some credible threats, so we're going to make sure that first and foremost [we're] maintaining the safety of me and my team."

MacLeod did not detail the nature of those threats or say if she has alerted the police to them.

Families of children with autism are set to protest a new program unveiled last month by MacLeod that they say will leave kids without access to the level of treatment they need.

The Financial Accountability Office also said Wednesday that it will investigate the budget for the autism program after the Liberals raised concerns about the government's claims.

MacLeod has said the Progressive Conservative government increased the autism program budget to $321 million from $256 million, but the Liberals, who were previously in power, say their government had also budgeted the larger amount.