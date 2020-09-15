Parent of children with special needs struggles with school decision

An Ottawa mother of two children with autism says the government has not done enough to support students with special needs through its pandemic changes.

Kate Logue, a mother of a 10-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, said there wasn't enough help prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, let alone now with added restrictions to curb the risk of transmission in schools.

Class sizes, a lack of teaching assistants and physical restrictions are among some of the issues she's concerned about.

"The government really has made very little effort to even discuss how children with special needs are going to be taken care of through COVID," said Logue.

Logue's daughter Ruby will be returning to school this month, but she said this came as a difficult decision.

Kate Logue says she initially planned to enroll her daughter Ruby in remote learning this school year, but decided against it when she found out it would mean removing her from her familiar classmates and teachers. (Submitted by Kate Logue)

She initially chose remote learning, but after learning this meant her daughter would need to be moved to a virtual school, Logue said it no longer felt like the best choice as she would be losing her teachers and classmates that she has known for years.

Despite fearing for her daughter's safey, Logue changed her mind and opted for in-person learning for now.

"Socialization, for autistic children, is very important. She goes to great lengths to communicate with others," said Logue.

Logue said distancing rules make it especially difficult for her daughter, who finds it challenging to stay seated for a long period of time.

She said she is continuing to work with her daughter's school to ensure she will get the necessary support.

Meanwhile, her son is staying home because he is non-verbal and needs "a great deal of support."

'What we need is more staff'

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the ministry of education said it's providing $10 million in one-time spending to support students with special needs in the classroom.

The statement also noted that the federal government has contributed $12.5 million for students with mental health issues and special needs.

For Logue, this is not nearly enough.

"What we need is more staff," she said, particularly personal education assistants.