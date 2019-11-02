Video of 2019 fatal stabbing shown during opening day of murder trial

As the Crown began to lay out its case, jurors were asked to watch a video showing a rain-slicked section of Murray Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, and the attack that ended Austin Simon's life on Halloween night in 2019.

Assistant Crown attorney Bailey Rudnick showed the video Tuesday ahead of outlining the evidence the Crown expects to call in the trial against Ignace Kayiranga and Brandon Longo.

Kayiranga is charged with first-degree murder and Longo with manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The Crown plans to present video evidence police gathered from security cameras in the ByWard Market area to piece together how Simon's last night unfolded.

Key evidence on video

Brandon Longo has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the stabbing death of Austin Simon. (Ottawa Police Service)

The events unfolded over less than half an hour, Rudnick said, starting with Longo, Kayiranga and Simon meeting in front of the Salvation Army Booth Centre on George Street in the ByWard Market.

Simon shoved Kayiranga to the ground and after that the trio split up — with Kayranga and Longo heading to the Metro grocery store on Rideau Street where Longo purchased a knife, Rudnick said.

She said the court will hear from a manager at the Metro who can verify the video from the store and the purchase receipt showing the brand of the knife.

Kayiranga and Longo met up with Simon and another man in front of the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street, about three blocks from the Booth Centre, leading to the moment played back in court at the start of Rudnick's statement.

Kayiranga and Simon fist-bumped and then, while Simon was looking away, Kayiranga pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Simon three times in the chest and neck, Rudnick said.

Knife purchased that night, Crown alleges

Police are expected to testify they discovered the broken blade of a knife at the scene. Rudnick said it matches the brand Longo had bought from the grocery store.

Simon made it into a stairwell at the Shepherds where he succumbed to his injuries. Efforts were made to revive him, Rudnick said. Simon was officially pronounced dead after he was taken to hospital.

Ignace Kayiranga, shown in a drawing from an earlier court appearance, is charged with first-degree murder. (Sketch by Lauren Foster-MacLeod for CBC News)

Rudnick also presented the court with an agreed statement of facts where Kayiranga admits he stabbed Simon three times, causing Simon's death. The admission, which was signed by each of the accused, also confirms who was in the video.

Kayrianga is represented by Kim Hyslop and Leo Russomanno. Longo is represented by Jenny McKnight.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Narissa Somji is presiding over the jury trial at Ottawa's Elgin Street courthouse. It's expected to last four weeks.