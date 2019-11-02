2019 stabbing victim's family, friend disappointed with verdict

Family members and a friend of a man stabbed to death in the ByWard Market more than three years ago say they're dismayed one accused was acquitted, while another was found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Austin Simon was fatally stabbed near the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Halloween night in 2019.

Last Thursday, Ignace Kayiranga was found guilty of manslaughter in Simon's death. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Brandon Longo had been charged with manslaughter and was acquitted by a jury.

In a statement to CBC News, Simon's sister, Heather Simon, called the verdict shocking and heartbreaking.

"He was a loving father raising two young children. He was a skilled tradesman. He was a brother, a son, and a good friend to so many people. He had so much potential and such deep love for his children and family," she wrote on behalf of her family.

"Kariyunga took that away."

Simon's family says his death robbed him of the chance to be a loving father to his two children. (Submitted by Heather Simon)

Matthew Legault learned about the verdict over the weekend. He and Simon had met in high school in Timmins, Ont., and became close friends, skateboarding as teenagers and eventually working together in the skilled trades as adults years later in Ottawa.

He described Simon as fun, witty and energetic, but with a spark of mischievousness.

"He was just a really good, fun guy who was fun to be around," he told CBC. "He was always real to a fault."

Legault said he misses Simon's laugh.

After hearing the verdicts, he doesn't feel justice was served.

Jury shown video of stabbing

Ignace Kayiranga was originally charged with first-degree murder but was found guilty of manslaughter in Simon's death. (Sketch by Lauren Foster-MacLeod for CBC News)

During their trial, jurors were shown various videos pieced together by police outlining how the events unfolded in less than half an hour. It began with Longo and Kayiranga having a confrontation with Simon in front of the Shepherds of Good Hope on George Street and led to Longo purchasing a knife from the now-closed Metro blocks away.

It then ended with Kayiranga stabbing Simon three times in the chest and neck.

"Kayiranga told his life story, which is a very sad life story," said Leo Russomanno, one of his defence lawyers along with Kim Hyslop. Longo was represented by Jenny McKnight.

Russomanno believes the jury took his client's past trauma that led to his life in Canada, living on the street and severe addiction issues, into account when reaching a verdict.

"I think the overwhelming feeling [he] has is gratitude to the jury for paying so close attention to his case and listening to what he had to say," said Russomanno.

Manslaughter does not carry a minimum sentence unless a firearm is involved.

Kayiranga is next set to appear in court on March 3, but a date for sentencing has not been set.